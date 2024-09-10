Azerbaijan Air Force Holds Next Graduation Ceremony
Date
9/10/2024 5:21:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Under the training plan for 2024, the next graduation ceremony
of "Training course for Long-term active military servicemen" was
held at the Training and Educational Center of the Air Force,
Azernews reports.
First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids,
who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The
National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
Congratulations of the leadership of the Defense Ministry were
delivered to the graduates. The speakers wished success to the
course graduates in their future service activities. It was noted
that such courses are of exceptional importance in raising the
level of professionalism of military personnel and increasing their
combat capabilities.
At the end, certificates were presented to successful graduates
and the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the
grandstand.
MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108656196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.