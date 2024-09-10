عربي


Azerbaijan Air Force Holds Next Graduation Ceremony

9/10/2024 5:21:00 AM

Fatima Latifova

Under the training plan for 2024, the next graduation ceremony of "Training course for Long-term active military servicemen" was held at the Training and Educational Center of the Air Force, Azernews reports.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Congratulations of the leadership of the Defense Ministry were delivered to the graduates. The speakers wished success to the course graduates in their future service activities. It was noted that such courses are of exceptional importance in raising the level of professionalism of military personnel and increasing their combat capabilities.

At the end, certificates were presented to successful graduates and the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.

AzerNews

