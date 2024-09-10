Singapore Construction Industry Report 2024: Historical And Forecasted Valuations 2019-2023 And 2024-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore's construction to grow by 3.3% in real terms in 2024, supported by in public housing, and energy infrastructure, and private residential developments.

In the residential sector, these include the and Development Board's (HDB) plan to complete and offer approximately 19,600 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in 2024. Construction industry growth was relatively robust in the first quarter of the year, with the latest data released by the Department of Statistics (DOS) indicating that the industry grew by 4.1% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2024, following Y-o-Y growth of 5.2% in Q4 2023.

As part of its 2024 budget, the government increased its development expenditure for the transport sector by 13.2%, from SGD10.4 billion ($7.6 billion) in 2023 to SGD11.8 billion ($8.6 billion) in 2024. This includes an allocation of SGD2.9 billion ($2.1 billion) for the expansion of the rail network and related projects and SGD1.2 billion ($876 million) for expressway projects. Of the total development expenditure earmarked for the year, SGD5.1 billion ($3.7 billion) was allocated to the Land Transport Authority and SGD247.6 million ($180.8 million) to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Scope



Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Singapore, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

