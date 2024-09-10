Defence Secretary To Visit Manila For JDCC Talks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, 10 Sep (IANS) Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane will take forward talks on defence cooperation between India and the Philippines through the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting in Manila on Wednesday.

The Defence Secretary will co-chair the fifth meeting of India-Philippines JDCC.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Senior Under Secretary from the of National Defence of the Philippines, Irineo Cruz Espino. Ministry of Defence said that this visit assumes significance as India and Philippines celebrate 75 years of relations and 10 years of India's Act East Policy.

During the visit, the Defence Secretary will discuss ways to further consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries. He will also meet other dignitaries of the government of the Philippines.

The countries have a multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security. They are committed to supporting each other towards achieving the goal of self-reliance in defence production. The JDCC construct was established under the ambit of the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed between the two countries in 2006. The fourth edition of the JDCC meeting was held in March 2023 in New Delhi at the Joint Secretary level. The fifth edition marks the elevation of the co-chair to Secretary level.

Last week, a Defence Cooperation Dialogue between India and the Maldives took place in New Delhi. The Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, while the Maldivian delegation was headed by Chief of Defence Force, Maldives National Defence Force General Ibrahim Hilmy.

The meeting provided both sides with an opportunity to discuss the matters related to bilateral defence cooperation. This, inter alia, included expediting the implementation of various ongoing defence cooperation projects.