Cernobbio Forum Mirrored Azerbaijan's Indispensable Role In Europe's Energy Supply

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Cernobbio Forum, one of the world's most prestigious platforms for high-level dialogue, brings together influential representatives from politics, science, institutions, and business. Since its inception in 1975, the forum has provided a unique opportunity to address global challenges, both current and future. This year, a notable session titled "Azerbaijan's Role in the New Geopolitical Environment" covered a broad spectrum of critical issues, including Azerbaijan's strategic partnership with Italy, energy security, regional peace, and the ongoing negotiations with Armenia.

The high-profile participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the forum raises numerous questions about the country's future direction, such as peace and energy initiatives. To gain deeper insights into the Azerbaijani head of state's key remarks and Azerbaijan's evolving role on the global stage, Azernews correspondent interviewed Professor Vasa László of the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade in Hungary.

- What was the significance of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Italy and his participation in the Cernobbio Forum?

- It is a great success that President Aliyev participated in it this year, as it indicates that, despite the efforts of Western European critics, it was not possible to dislodge Azerbaijan from the leading clubs of international politics. The invitation to the forum showed that President Aliyev is a very important factor in world politics, thus serving Azerbaijan's middle-power aspirations well.

The international diplomatic campaign of Azerbaijan is very timely, as it shows the deserved place in the world of the country that has restored its territorial integrity.

- How does Azerbaijan bolster Europe's energy security, and what significance does the Southern Gas Corridor hold in this regard?

- Azerbaijan has become a key player in Europe's gas supply, after 2022 even those European leaders who had previously criticized Azerbaijan and its leader for no reason paid their respects in Baku. Baku has taken serious steps to develop its delivery capacities in order to become a reliable partner and a good business partner. The project of the recently started green power cable under the Black Sea raises Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy supply to a new level.

- What impact has the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity had on the geopolitical landscape?

- The restoration of the territorial unity of Azerbaijan has two main achievements. One is that the country can act more confidently in world politics and the international economy, free from internal security risks; more confidently and strategically planned for the long term. The other is that the risks of the Azerbaijani sections of the Middle Corridor have also been reduced so that the related investments can be realized more safely.

- What role is Azerbaijan playing in facilitating peace and stability in the South Caucasus?

- Azerbaijan's ability to create peace will be limited until France and the USA renounce their support for Armenia, which raises vain hopes. The situation is similar to that in Ukraine, where the same countries are trying to make us believe that victory is possible with their help. Instead, however, they only cause suffering. If it is possible to make peace with Armenia along the lines of Azerbaijan's conditions, it could ensure the region's prosperity and well-being in the long term, since Armenia would finally be on the road to development.