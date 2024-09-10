Kyiv Disappointed By Fico's Statement Regarding Ukrainian Soldiers MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv is disappointed by Slovakian Prime Robert Fico's statement regarding Ukrainian soldiers, which contradicts the current level of trust and cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia.

This is stated in the Comment by MFA Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on the statements of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian are defending their families, homes, and country, as well as the entire Europe and the free world, from Russian invaders marked with the letter "Z" - a symbol of modern Russia's fascist aesthetics. Countering Russian aggression, for Ukrainians, adds to the nation's history of resistance against totalitarian regimes over the last century," the Comment reads.

It is noted that in the twentieth century, the Ukrainian people suffered millions of losses in the fight against Nazism. Millions of Ukrainians fought in various regular armies and resistance movements as part of the anti-Hitler coalition, contributing significantly to the victory over Nazism and Hitler's allies.

Another tragic chapter in Ukraine's history is the Holocaust, when the Nazis committed horrific atrocities against Ukraine's Jewish communities, killing approximately one and a half million Jews. More than 2,600 Ukrainians have been recognized as Righteous Among the Nations for saving Jews during the Holocaust.

"We rely on Slovakia's and all of our European partners' united efforts to counter the current Russian evil, which has brought atrocities to Ukrainian soil unprecedented since World War II. We remain committed to further constructive dialogue, in line with the traditionally warm and good-neighborly relations between the Slovak and Ukrainian peoples," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stressed.

As reported, on August 9, during his visit to the Holocaust Museum in the Slovak city of Sered, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, repeatedly stated that "Nazi troops" are fighting in Ukraine, but the international community allegedly does not notice this.