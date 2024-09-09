Jordanian Hospital In Gaza Distributes Aid Packages To Khan Younis Residents

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The personnel of the Jordanian field hospital in southern Gaza on Monday distributed vital food parcels to residents of Khan Younis.

The initiative, carried out by the Jordanian in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), is in line with Royal directives to support the people of Gaza.

The commander of the field hospital emphasised the humanitarian purpose of the mission, noting that 1,000 aid packages containing food and relief supplies were distributed to the people of southern Gaza.

Gazans expressed their appreciation for Jordan's continued solidarity with the Palestinian people.



Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.

The Kingdom has also established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank.



