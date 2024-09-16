Iran To Return Undocumented Afghan Migrants: Pezeshkian

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The President of Iran announced that Afghan migrants who have entered the country illegally will be deported.

On Monday, Masoud Pezeshkian stated during a press that the Supreme National Security Council of Iran had held three sessions regarding the regulation of migrants.

He said:“Some of these individuals possess passports and visas, but others have entered the country illegally. They should have entered Iran according to legal regulations. We are brothers, but adhering to legal frameworks between countries is essential, and everyone must follow them.”

Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that“those who have entered Iran illegally will be returned to Afghanistan with respect.”

During his election campaign, Masoud Pezeshkian also stressed the need to close Iran's borders with Afghanistan.

Following the collapse of the previous Afghanistan government, hundreds of thousands of Afghan citizens migrated to neighboring countries, particularly Iran and Pakistan. Over the past three years, both countries have deported hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants.

This development comes amid a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where ongoing conflict, economic instability, and natural disasters have exacerbated living conditions.

Millions of Afghans face severe food insecurity, inadequate healthcare, and displacement. The situation has forced many to seek refuge in neighboring countries like Iran and Pakistan, overwhelming their capacities to accommodate such large numbers.

Despite international aid efforts, the crisis continues to worsen, leading to increased migration and straining regional relations. As a result, countries like Iran have intensified their immigration control measures, including deportations, to manage the influx of migrants.

