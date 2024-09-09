China, Russia To Hold Joint Northern/Interaction-2024 Exercise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China and Russia will hold joint naval and air forces exercise in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk in September.

This was announced by the of National Defense of the People's Republic of China, Ukrinform reports.

"According to the annual plan and the consensus between China and Russia, the Russian military will send naval and air forces to participate in the Northern/Interaction-2024 exercise to be held by China in the relevant seas and airspace of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk in September," the message reads.

The exact dates and areas of the maneuvers, the groupings of troops that will participate, and the subject of the exercise are not indicated.

China's Ministry of Defense added that“the exercise aims to deepen the level of strategic coordination between the Chinese and Russian militaries and enhance their abilities to jointly respond to security threats."

It is also noted that during the exercise, the Chinese and Russian naval vessels will organize their fifth joint maritime patrol in relevant waters of the Pacific Ocean, and China will also participate in the Russian military's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise which is to be held later.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the G7 parliamentary summit participants called on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its military aggression against Ukraine.