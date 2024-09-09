UK's Princess Kate Completes Cancer Chemo Treatment
(MENAFN- IANS) London, Sep 10 (IANS) Kate, the UK's Princess of Wales, has said that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," 42-year-old Princess Kate said in a video where she was seen spending time with her family in Norfolk, east of England.
"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said.
"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added.
The princess said she's looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months.
Kate, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, revealed her cancer diagnosis in March and her chemotherapy began in late February. The diagnosis was made after she underwent a major abdominal surgery in January.
