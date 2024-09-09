NEXCOM's Ndis B339 Delivers The Edge Computing Power Needed For Smart Agriculture Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accelerated AI Implementation in Outdoor Spaces for Enhanced Crop Management Possible with the IoT Gateway

- Peter Yang, PresidentFREMONT, CA, USA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent digital signage solutions, announced today the launch of the NDiS B339 , the newest member of the NDiS family. Specifically tailored for semi-outdoor use, the edge computing system provides a wealth of features designed to accelerate the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) for smart agriculture solutions.The NEXCOM NDiS B339 features the new Intel® Atom x7000RE processor to deliver optimal performance in harsh conditions and environments. It includes a host of I/Os, enabling it to serve as an IoT gateway with multi-connectivity. The fanless NDiS B339 computer provides more efficient performance over previous generations for smart agriculture, smart retail, smart factory, and automation uses, while reducing energy consumption.“The ruggedized NDiS B339 is the right choice to deploy in semi-outdoor spaces, providing the processing power needed to deploy smart agriculture solutions like remote video crop management, supply chain optimization, and real-time data collection and analysis to improve crop quality,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“As a gateway to the world of IoT, the NDiS B339 offers the edge computing power to deploy AI-powered tools and deliver deep learning inference for industrial and embedded applications anytime, anywhere.”The NDiS B339 features the newest Intel® Atom x7000RE processors (Amston Lake) specifically designed to withstand a wide temperature range of -20 to 60°C. It supports multiple connectivity technology solutions at once, including serving as a IoT gateway. Two Intel I226V 2.5GbE LAN ports provide efficient data transfer between the gateway and the edge or cloud, with RS232/422/485 or RS232 legacy connectors linking sensors to support real-time monitoring of soil quality, light levels, moisture, ambient temperature, humidity status, and more. Two USB 3.2 ports are available for connecting cameras to observe crops and WiFi/4G modules offer wireless connectivity for remote devices. The fanless computer is available in two SKUs (9W or 6W), each supporting 12V-24V DC inputs.The NDiS B339 is an edge AI system designed to unlock the newest AI technology. The OpenVINOTM toolkit accelerates deep learning inference for data-driven decision-making. Up to GPU eight efficient cores (E-cores) and 32 execution units, combined with Intel UHD Graphics and other Intel features, support the accelerated implementation of multiple concurrent AI tasks. For example, real-time weather forecasting combined with mobile data collection and analysis leads to more precise crop management via smart agriculture tools.To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM Website .Features:●Intel Atom® Processor x7000RE Series●Dual HDMI 2.0 support 4K@60Hz●Dual LAN ports and 4 x USB 3.2 ports for easy connection●1x miniPCIe slot for optional Wi-Fi or LTE module●Operating temperature: -20~60°C for semi-outdoor use●Support 12V-24V DC power inputAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

