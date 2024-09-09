Lebanon's Hezbollah, Zionist Forces Exchanged Fire At Border Area

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 10 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah targeted several military sites in northern Israel and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on Sunday afternoon, prompting the Israeli to respond with that three civilians, according to official and military sources in Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility in statements, saying their fighters launched a drone attack on al-Zaoura in the occupied Golan Heights, targeting Iron Dome platforms and the Zionist military positions, in retaliation for on southern villages in Lebanon.

Hezbollah also said, they conducted a drone strike on the Zionist naval site of Ras al-Naqoura, following an attack in the Lebanese village of Froun, along the border on Saturday, which reportedly killed three civil defence members.

Lebanese military sources said that, Zionist warplanes and drones carried out five airstrikes targeting villages and towns, in the eastern and central sectors of southern Lebanon. One strike on Khirbet Selm resulted in minor injuries to three civilians.

The sources also reported that, the Lebanese army had observed the launch of approximately 30 surface-to-surface missiles and several drones, from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel.– NNN-NNA