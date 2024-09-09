Iraq Announces New Investments In Gas Sector
QNA
Baghdad: The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Monday the investment of 1,250 million standard cubic feet of gas in three governorates.
It stressed its keenness to support all development projects, in addition to increasing the volume of investments in the oil and energy sector, especially in developing infrastructure, exploring and investing in gas, and closing the flared gas file, as well as improving the conditions and environment of oil work and qualifying oil cadres.
It added that the projects included implementing gas investment contracts with the French company Total with a capacity of 600 million standard cubic feet per day, a gas investment project in Nasiriyah with a capacity of 200 million standard cubic feet per day, and investing in the Nahr Bin Omar field with a capacity of 150 million cubic feet per day, in addition to the associated gas processing project in the Halfaya field to invest all the quantities of associated gas produced with a quantity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day.
