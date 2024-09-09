Philippines, India Rank Among Top 10 Most Affordable Countries, Two GCC Countries Among Least

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: If you're considering retirement abroad, looking for a low-cost living country, or curious about places with high expenses, a report by InterNations titled "The Best (& Worst) Countries for Your Wallet in 2024," has all your answers. The report is part of the Expat Insider 2024 survey.

The survey draws from expatriates' experiences and offers insights into the most and least economically viable places for living abroad.

It collected information from expatriates across 53 destinations through an questionnaire.

Participants rated factors such as general cost of living, satisfaction with their financial situation, and whether their disposable household income was sufficient for a comfortable life, on a scale of one (very bad) to seven (very good).

Asia dominates this year's list of the most affordable countries, securing six spots in the top ten.

Vietnam has topped the list for the third consecutive year, with 86% of respondents rating the cost of living favorably.

Following Vietnam, the rankings from second to tenth are:

2. Colombia

3. Indonesia

4. Panama

5. Philippines

6. India

7. Mexico

8. Thailand

9. Brazil

10. China



Expatriates in these countries expressed high levels of satisfaction regarding the different factors assessed in the index.

The report notes that financial motivations for relocating are particularly significant for expatriates in Panama (15% vs. 2% globally), the Philippines (5%), and Thailand (4%).

Conversely, the survey identifies Bahrain and Kuwait as new entries among the bottom ten countries for cost of living in 2024, marking a decline from their positions in 2023, where Bahrain was 27th and Kuwait was 38th out of 53. The rankings for the bottom ten are:

44. Kuwait

45. Türkiye

46. Bahrain

47. New Zealand

48. Singapore

49. Norway

50. Ireland

51. United Kingdom

52. Finland

53. Canada