Qatari Refereeing Team To Officiate Indonesia Vs Australia Match Tomorrow In FIFA World Cup 26 Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A Qatari refereeing team led by Salman Falahi will officiate Tuesday's match between Indonesia and Australia, in the third and decisive stage of the 26 qualifiers.

The officiating team includes Salman Falahi as referee, Ramzan Al Nuaimi and Majid Hudaires as first and second assistants, respectively, and Abdulhadi Al Ruwaili as fourth official, while Khamis Al Marri and Muhammad Sharif will operate the Assistant Referee (VAR).

The host, Indonesia, seek a positive result after drawing 1-1 with Saudi Arabia in the first round. Meanwhile, the Australian team are looking to recover from their 1-0 loss to Bahrain in their first match to keep their chances alive for one of the World Cup qualification spots.

Indonesia ranks third with one point in Group C, while Australia ranks fifth with zero points.