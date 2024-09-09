ROKFORM Launches Rugged And Crystal Cases For Apple's New Iphone 16

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROKFORM's Rugged and Crystal cases are the most versatile protective cases on the market

ROKFORM , a leader in premium handheld innovations, today announced the launch of its Rugged and Crystal cases for Apple's 16 lineup, alongside high-quality tempered glass screen protectors.

ROKFORM's Rugged cases feature an updated design with new textured side grips. Designed for maximum durability for the adventurous iPhone 16 user, the black dual-compound construction provides reinforced corners and extra camera protection.

ROKFORM's Crystal cases offer military-grade protection but with a sleek, transparent design that showcases the iPhone 16's aesthetics.

"ROKFORM has been making durable and strong phone cases for more than twelve years that perform in rough conditions and are slim, yet protective for daily activities," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "ROKFORM's iconic Rugged and Crystal cases are continually evolving, and our new iPhone 16 case lineup exemplifies durability and modern design. We added an extra accessory magnet to complement the existing two-magnet system, allowing users to experience even easier magnetic mounting. We also added additional camera protection and more user-friendly buttons."

Rugged Protection for Adventurous Users

Crystal Clear Design with Robust Protection

The Crystal cases offer the same level of military-grade protection as the Rugged cases but with a sleek, transparent design that showcases the iPhone 16's aesthetics. They also feature the same twist-lock and magnetic mounting system as the Rugged cases, ensuring versatility and convenience for everyday use.

Ultimate Screen Protection

ROKFORM's ultra-thin, high-quality tempered glass screen protectors offer maximum scratch resistance and complete protection from drops, smears, and fingerprints without interfering with touch functions.

ROKFORM's iPhone 16 cases are built to endure active lifestyles and rugged jobs - from mountain bikers to first responders. Each case has 360-degree, military-grade drop protection, our patented twist-lock system, and powerful magnets that stick to any magnetic surface.

MAGMAXTM, ROKFORM's proprietary magnetic technology, provides a more robust, 3x more secure magnetic hold than MagSafe® alone, reducing detachment issues with MagSafe® compatible accessories.

The Rugged and Crystal cases feature the patented RokLockTM twist-lock mounting system, allowing fast and secure attachment to ROKFORM's various car, bike, and motorcycle mounts, creating a seamless mounting ecosystem.

ROKFORM plans to launch additional accessories over the next few months, including a port cover to block dust and a newly designed lanyard for added security.

ROKFORM's Rugged and Crystal cases and premium accessories for the new iPhone 16 lineup are now available on rokform .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California, ROKFORM has 15 patents and counting and remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products firsthand. Learn more at rokform .

