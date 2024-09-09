BJP, BJD In Odisha Engage In 'Credit War' Over Development Of Infra For IT Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday engaged in a war of words, claiming credit for the creation of infrastructure for the development of in Odisha.

The 'credit war' erupted between both the parties following the groundbreaking ceremony of India's first Silicon Carbide facility was performed by the Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on September 6. The unit will be set up by RIR Power Ltd., a leader in India's semiconductor power electronics technology.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, BJD leader Dibya Shankar Mishra asserted that former CM Naveen Patnaik had realised that electronics and information technology is the only way through which Odisha can achieve economic development. He encouraged the start ups in the fields of robotics, big data, Machine learning, artificial intelligence etc.

"As a result of our tireless efforts in the past 24 years, Infovalley I and Infovalley II could be set up. Because of this, giants such as IBM, Deloitte and Cognizant could come to Odisha," claimed Mishra.

He claimed that the previous Naveen Patnaik-led government had successfully created infrastructure for IT education across the state during his tenure. The senior BJD leader also said that the big IT companies came to Odisha as his party managed to develop required infrastructure, facilities for training and ensure market linkages.

Mishra also claimed that former CM Patnaik, despite achieving so much, had never wanted to blow his own trumpet through ribbon cutting ceremonies or propaganda on social media.

Meanwhile, responding to the BJD, Odisha unit BJP president Manmohan Samal said: "They ruled for a long time and could have done this during that period. They had received Rs 7 lakh crore but there was a lack of implementation. People ran from pillar to post then but failed to get their work done. Now, efforts are being made to make it happen on the same day whoever approaches. It is obvious that the party in power will take the credit."