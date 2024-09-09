UAE: Severe Flu Is Like 'Being Hit By A Truck' Doctors Stress Importance Of Vaccination

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 9:56 PM

Doctors are comparing the effects of severe influenza to the feeling of“being hit by a truck.”

This comparison was made by Dr Walid Abuhammour, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Al Jalila Children's Hospital. He shared this during the launch of the annual national seasonal influenza awareness campaign by the of and Prevention's (MoHAP) on Monday.

Medical experts highlighted that seasonal influenza is highly contagious, spreading easily through coughing or sneezing. They also stressed that vaccination remains the most effective method to prevent the flu.

Flu is serious

Influenza is often dismissed as just a cough and fever, but medical experts emphasised that it can lead to severe illness or even death, particularly among high-risk groups.

Dr Walid noted that about 4 million people worldwide experience severe influenza each year, with hospital treatment being costly.

He explained, "The biggest misconception is that influenza is just a simple cold. However, it is much more serious. Patients with severe influenza often describe the experience as 'being hit by a truck.' Those with severe strains may be bedridden for seven to ten days and could require ICU admission. "

He added that influenza can also worsen chronic conditions and, in severe cases, lead to complications such as pneumonia or sepsis. He urged individuals with pre-existing medical conditions or severe symptoms to seek prompt medical attention.

Despite the severity of the flu, Dr Walid reassured,“It's a serious condition, but it is preventable,” underlining that while the flu is not to be taken lightly, there are effective ways to avoid it.

Vaccination is key

Seasonal influenza spreads easily, especially in crowded places like schools and nursing homes. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, droplets containing the virus are released into the air, potentially infecting those nearby. The virus can also spread through hands contaminated with the virus. To reduce transmission, individuals should cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing and wash their hands frequently.

In temperate climates, flu outbreaks typically occur during the winter, while in tropical regions, influenza can cause sporadic outbreaks throughout the year. The incubation period-the time from infection to the onset of symptoms-usually lasts around two days but can range from one to four days

Doctors underlined that vaccination is important for enhancing prevention and reducing complications associated with the flu.

Dr Abdullah Al Rasasi, head of Preventive Medicine Department at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), stressed that the DHA is committed to supporting the national campaign to ensure community health security and bolstering efforts to prevent various diseases, including seasonal influenza.

Al Rasasi added,“DHA plans to implement a series of programs and activities to support the campaign's goals of reaching as many people as possible to promote public health as a shared responsibility between health authorities and the community.”

