UAE: Free Flu Vaccine Available To Abu Dhabi Residents Shots As Low As Dh50 In Other Emirates

Residents in Abu Dhabi can now receive the influenza vaccine for free. This announcement was made during the UAE's annual national influenza campaign, which officially began on Monday, September 9.

Running until March 2025, the campaign is organised in collaboration with Emirates Services, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre- Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, and Dubai Health Launched under the theme“Immunise Yourself...Protect Your Community.”

During the event organised by Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Dr Faisal Alahbabi, acting executive director of the Communicable Diseases Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), highlighted the campaign's goals. He explained,“In Abu Dhabi, there are a lot of awareness campaigns being done as part of the seasonal influenza campaign. The vaccine will be available in Abu Dhabi for UAE nationals and residents free of cost in multiple areas. This includes 115 healthcare facilities as well as in the pharmacies that are licensed to provide the vaccine.”

Dr. Alahbabi further noted, "For community members who find it challenging to visit healthcare facilities, such as the elderly and individuals with disabilities, we will provide home delivery of vaccines. This is being done so that we can maximise our outreach to the community. To increase awareness, we are also organizing a lot of campaigns through our social media channels in multiple languages.”

Vaccine as low as Dh50

Meanwhile, residents in Dubai and the Northern Emirates can take the influenza vaccine for as low as Dh50. The efficacy of the flu vaccine typically lasts for around six ro seven months. This was announced at the UAE's annual national influenza campaign that officially launched on Monday, September 9.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event organised by MoHAP, Dr Shamsa Majid Lootah, director of Public Health Department at Emirates Health Services (EHS) told Khaleej Times,“EHS will provide services free of charge for the high risk groups. This group includes pregnant women from 6 months to 5 years old, people with chronic diseases and People of Determination.”

She added, "The prices at our facilities are quite reasonable, only Dh50 without any extra charges for residents. For nationals, it's free of charge. The vaccine is very safe and has been administered for more than 60 years. This will protect not only the child but also the entire family. So, I urge everyone to take it"

This seasonal initiative encourages residents to get vaccinated against influenza, equips healthcare professionals with the latest global prevention strategies, and expands vaccine coverage for key groups.

The campaign targets all population segments, including citizens, residents, employees in both government and private sectors, and healthcare workers, with special emphasis on those at higher risk of severe flu complications, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic health conditions.

Flu season in the UAE generally begins in October, and this vaccination drive aims to ensure a safer winter. Although the flu vaccine doesn't guarantee complete immunity, it significantly reduces the severity of the illness if contracted.

The initiative is being carried out in partnership with Emirates Health Services (EHS), Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Ensuring optimal protection

Prof Walid Abuhammour, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Al Jalila Children's Hospital, part of Dubai Health Authority, also advised that all residents aged six months and older should receive the flu vaccine to ensure optimal protection against this highly contagious illness within the community.

“The best investment you do for yourself, and your family is to have the flu vaccine. Even if you don't have insurance... it is affordable, and it's worth it. It is cheaper than some sandwiches,” he said.

Additionally, mobile clinics will visit labour accommodations in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to provide vaccinations and raise awareness among workers.

High efficacy of vaccine this year

In addition, experts also pointed out that this year, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US reported in September that the influenza strains used in the current vaccines closely match the strains circulating in the population.

Prof Abuhammour added,“Every year, we have new vaccines and how they choose the strains depends on the circulating viruses in the previous influenza season. As per CDC this year, the strains found in the vaccines itself match with the strains circulating in the viruses this year, which means that the effectiveness of this vaccine this year will be very high.”

