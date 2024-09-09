Sharjah Ruler Approves Plan To Build, Replace 100 Mosques Across City
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 10:23 PM
Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 10:25 PM
Sharjah's ruler approved a plan to build and replace select mosques across the city on Monday.
Under the approved plan by sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, 100 mosques across Sharjah will be build and replaced in different areas.
The project comes at a cost of Dh800 million.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Among the 100 mosques, 40 will be replaced and 60 new houses of worship will be built.
ALSO READ:
Sharjah pays off Dh1.15 billion in citizens' debt
Sharjah unveils innovative cooling system for new sports city as Ruler approves designs
MENAFN09092024000049011007ID1108654136
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.