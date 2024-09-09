Zone Delivery Services Adds Electric Vehicles (EV) To Its Delivery Fleet

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 9:55 PM

Zone Delivery Services subsidiary of zone multiverse has made a significant move towards sustainability by incorporating electric (EVs) into its delivery fleet. This initiative aligns with Dubai's vision of a greener future and supports the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. As a leading player in logistics, Zone Delivery Services aims to set a benchmark in eco-friendly practices, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

Commenting on the move, Mehreen Inderyas, CEO of Zone Delivery Services, said: "The company was always looking at the long-term view. Our goal is to always aim for the best logistics solutions, while doing our part to protect the environment. Bringing electric cars into our fleet for logistics is not just about business; it changes in momentum and shows examples to others. In turn, we reduce traditional fuel consumption to lower emissions and work toward a healthier planet."

Beyond the environmental benefits, the transition to electric vehicles also brings significant business advantages. With Dubai's expanding network of charging stations, Zone Delivery Services can ensure its fleet remains efficient. Additionally, electric vehicles have lower operating costs, enabling the company to offer competitive pricing while maintaining high service standards. Shahid Nadeem, managing director of Zone Delivery Services believes that "growth and sustainability can go hand in hand. Transitioning to electric cars is not just a green move but a smart business decision."

Nadeem further added that as EV production rises and costs fall, logistics companies will increasingly adopt electric vehicles, giving early movers like Zone Delivery Services a competitive edge.

Dubai has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of global green mobility initiatives. The government has taken bold and ambitious steps to promote the use of electric vehicles, investing heavily in renewable energy and building a robust charging infrastructure. With these essential elements in place, the city creates an ideal environment for businesses to adopt greener practices and drive sustainability forward.

"The UAE's pledge to achieve net zero by 2050 aligns with our goals perfectly at Zone Delivery Services," said Ahmed Naqash, managing partner of Zone Delivery Services. Integrating electric vehicles into our fleet will support the city's dream toward greenery. We are proud to be part of the initiative that takes care of the environment and promotes better efficiency at the same time."

Dubai aims to reduce transport energy consumption by 40 per cent and cut carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes by 2050. At Zone Delivery Services, we are proud to support these goals by adding EVs to our fleet. This shift also aligns with the UAE's vision of increasing the share of EVs to 50 per cent of the total vehicles on the road.

As DEWA's CEO Saeed Al Tayer highlighted, continuous innovation in EV infrastructure is crucial, and we share this commitment to fostering green mobility.

We're proud to lead this transition in this industry," added Inderyas. As more companies follow suit, the total effect on the environment will be very great. "At Zone Delivery Services, we believe in every delivery making an impact, and we're excited about leading the charge of this change."