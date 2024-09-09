Iranian Border Officials Arrest 14 Afghan Traffickers With Over 11 Kg Of Drugs

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The commander of the Khorasan Razavi Border Guard has announced the arrest of 14 drug traffickers in the border region of Taybad.

According to Majid Shuja, 664 sealed packages of drugs weighing over 9 kilograms were discovered in the stomachs of 9 Afghan nationals, with more than 2 kilograms found hidden in the shoes of five other Afghans.

On Monday, Shuja told the Iranian news agency IRNA that border guards from the Taybad Border Regiment had uncovered 664 sealed packages of heroin and opium weighing a total of 9 kilograms and 157 grams over the past 10 days.

He mentioned that 9 Afghan nationals swallowed the drugs.

According to IRNA, Shuja also reported that in a separate operation, five Afghan citizens were apprehended for concealing 2.2 kilograms of opium in the soles of their shoes and were handed over to judicial authorities.

The Khorasan Razavi province in northeastern Iran shares a 302-kilometer border with Afghanistan.

IRNA notes that the Taybad border area is located 225 kilometres southeast of Mashhad, the provincial capital of Khorasan Razavi.

