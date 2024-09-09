Azerbaijan's Central Bank Is Developing Green Taxonomy”
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
"The Central bank of Azerbaijan is developing a 'green taxonomy'
to advance green finance," said Mukhtar Babayev, COP29
President-Designate and Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources, Azernews reports.
M. Babayev made this statement while addressing the conference
on "The Role of Small and Medium Business in the Green Economy" in
Baku.
He explained that the development of the taxonomy will classify
economic activities based on green standards, allowing enterprises
to receive more support for sustainable and environmentally
friendly investments.
“This process will allow SMEs to more effectively use available
financial resources to finance their green transition,” the
minister added.
MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108653700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.