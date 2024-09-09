Front And Protection Of Energy Infrastructure: Zelensky Holds Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff, where he listened to the officials' reports regarding the protection of Ukraine's infrastructure from Russian strikes and defense of Ukrainian positions on the frontline.

The President informed about this in his address , Ukrinform saw.

"I held a meeting of the Staff. Several key issues were discussed. Protection of energy infrastructure from Russian strikes. Defense of our positions on the frontline. We thoroughly addressed the issue of artillery to the troops, including our“Bohdana” howitzers, and the provision of equipment to our brigades," the President said.

According to the President, there are clear deadlines and requirements for each facility, both in terms of physical protection and air defense.

"We need the same clear approach to implementing all the necessary measures. Responsibility for this is entirely personal – both for the construction of protective structures and for the operation of air defense systems," Zelensky stressed.

He added that work aimed at equipping Ukrainian combat brigades and reserve brigades is currently underway.