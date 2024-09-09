LAURA BELL BUNDY, KERRY BUTLER And MARISSA JARET WINOKUR Reunite For MAMA, I'm A BIG GIRL NOW! This November

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler. Photo by Michael Kushner

Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Kerry Butler. Photo by Michael Kushner

Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Xanadu), and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray) are reuniting in NYC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York, NY – Broadway fans, prepare to“Run and Tell That!” three of your favorite leading ladies from Hairspray are back and better than ever! Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Xanadu), and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray) are reuniting for a fabulous, toe-tapping, show-stopping special event, Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now! will feature musical direction by Andrew Byrne and produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket.This spectacular event will kick off at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited run beginning November 2, 2024, with an official opening night on November 13 through December 8, 2024. Expect a dazzling night of nostalgia, laughter, and unforgettable musical moments as these Broadway mamas-who first met while originating the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in the Tony Award-winning show Hairspray-take the stage again. They will revisit the show that helped launch their careers and lifelong friendships, all while singing hits from the shows that made you fall in love with them over 20 years ago.Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now! is a full-on celebration of Broadway's brightest moments. From the iconic Hairspray hits like "You Can't Stop the Beat" and "I Can Hear the Bells" to creative mashups, exclusive medleys, and hilarious parodies, this show promises to be a night filled with all the sparkle and joy of a Broadway musical.Between them, these stars have graced 16 Broadway shows, appeared in over 300 television episodes, and have become beloved fixtures in the entertainment world. From Beetlejuice to“Big Brother,” Mean Girls to Legally Blonde,“Dancing with the Stars” to Beauty and the Beast, and even the Country Music Awards.Join these powerhouse performers on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendships, careers, and becoming mamas themselves. For decades, they performed as teenagers on stage; now, see the fully bloomed divas they've become in“Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now.”“It's so wonderful to work with two women I not only love as friends and confidants, but who I admire for their talent and comedic timing. We have each other's backs on stage as well as off. We opened Hairspray together as young women, sharing this truly extraordinary moment in Broadway history. We came up together, cheered each other on as we had subsequent successes, and have been a part of each other's lives through so many of life's transitions-even into motherhood. Our show will take you on that journey... a beautiful journey of following. We also wrote this together! Directed it together. Like three friends in the sandbox just having the best time.” -Laura Bell Bundy.“It is an honor to join forces with these three incredible Broadway legends to produce a show that showcases their illustrious careers while celebrating motherhood and the power of female friendship.” -Kerry Butler.“I haven't been back on a NY stage since Hairspray! I am beyond excited to return with this incredibly personal show with Kerry and Laura Bell. This is such a passion project that we literally got together and wrote a show. Every time we have done it, we find new things and remember new stories! We all became mothers in very different ways! We celebrate motherhood and friendship. I love performing with such strong women. We made this show for ourselves out of love and joy. It has brought me back home to NY. I couldn't be more grateful and excited to share it with everyone! Our lives have changed so much over the last 22 years, but when we are back on stage together, it is like time stood still... and we look exactly the same.” -Marissa Jaret Winokur.“It is an honor to join forces with these three incredible Broadway legends to produce a show that showcases their powerhouse talents and illustrious careers while celebrating motherhood and the power of female friendship.” -Producer, Lisa Dozier Shacket.Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now! plays on Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM, Sunday at 2 PM & 7 PM, and Monday at 7 PM. For more information on Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now, please visit .

Joe Trentacosta

JT Public Relations Corporation

+1 973-568-8236

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Mama I'm A Big Girl Now!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.