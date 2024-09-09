Arab Countries Win 55 Medals At The Paralympics

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Algeria and Tunisia were the top-performing Arab countries at the Paris Paralympics. Algeria ranked 25th with 11 medals, six golds and five bronzes. Tunisia secured 27th place in the rankings, also with 11 medals, including five golds, three silvers, and three bronzes. Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia were the other Arab countries with on the podium, contributing to a total of 55 medals for the region.

Morrocco's Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi: Star of the Marathon at the Paralympics

Morocco ranked 31st with 15 medals: three golds, six silvers, and six bronzes. Egypt, in 41st place, earned seven medals: two golds, two silvers, and three bronzes. Jordan, in 48th place, secured three medals: two golds and one bronze. Iraq, in 58th place, achieved five medals: one gold, one silver, and three bronzes. Kuwait ranked 61st with two medals, one gold and one bronze, and Saudi Arabia won one gold medal, placing 65th.

Among the prominent Arab athletes at the Paralympics were: Algerian Skander Djamil Athmani, who won two gold medals in Men's Athletics, in the 100 meters T13 and 400 meters T13 events; Tunisian Walid Ktila, who earned a silver medal in Men's Athletics in the 100 meters T34 and placed fifth in the 800 meters T34; and Moroccan Aymane El Haddaoui, who secured a bronze medal in Men's Athletics in the 100 meters T47 and gold in the 400 meters T47. Among the women, Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi, also from Morocco, was one of the highlights, winning silver in Women's Athletics 1,500 meters T13 and gold in the Women's Marathon T12.

The country that topped the medal standings at the Paris Paralympics was China, with 220 medals, followed by Great Britain with 124, the United States with 105, and the Netherlands with 56 medals. Brazil finished in fifth place with 89 medals. Despite the Dutch having fewer total medals than the Brazilians, they won more gold medals. Brazil concluded its participation with 25 gold, 26 silver and 38 bronze medals.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu/AFP©Echelard Didier/KMSP/AFP

