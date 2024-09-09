Swiggy And Ministry Of Skill Development Launch 'Swiggy Skills' Initiative To Enhance Workforce Skills

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Sep 9 (KNN) In a significant move aligned with the Government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiggy, one of India's leading food delivery and quick commerce platforms.

The newly launched 'Swiggy Skills' initiative aims to revolutionise skilling and employment opportunities within Swiggy's expansive network, which includes food delivery and quick commerce operations.

The Swiggy Skills initiative is set to benefit approximately 2.4 lakh delivery partners and restaurant staff associated with Swiggy.

The partnership will integrate Swiggy's platform with the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), providing users with access to a comprehensive array of online skill development courses, certifications, and training modules.

This integration aims to enhance employability and operational efficiency across Swiggy's ecosystem.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, emphasised the pivotal role of the logistics sector in India's growth, stating,“Our government's National Logistics Policy and the current partnership highlight how public-private collaborations can propel the workforce into new and dynamic roles within the sector. We envision more corporate entities joining us in this transformative journey.”

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of MSDE, noted that the initiative would not only bolster the retail and supply chain logistics sector's economic contributions but also facilitate significant upskilling and reskilling opportunities.

By integrating with SIDH, Swiggy Skills will offer skill loans, courses, and certifications, thus empowering individuals to improve their career prospects and livelihoods.

Swiggy, renowned for its presence in nearly 700 cities and its innovative offerings like Swiggy Food and Swiggy Instamart, is poised to create substantial opportunities for youth.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, highlighted that the initiative would support the recruitment of 3,000 individuals for Instamart operations and provide training and internships to 200 MSDE-trained individuals in senior quick commerce roles.

In addition to training and employment opportunities, Swiggy's employee volunteering program will contribute to developing training modules on emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Marketing, and Logistics, further enhancing the industry's skill landscape.

The Swiggy Skills initiative is a promising step towards a more skilled and dynamic workforce, echoing the government's vision of a prosperous and self-reliant India by 2047.

(KNN Bureau)