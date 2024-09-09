2024 Raise Awards Celebrate Nonprofit Impact And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Winners Exemplify Transformative Power of Passion and Creativity in the Nonprofit Sector

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause , a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, announced this year's Raise Awards winners

during the Raise 2024 in Nashville, TN. Over 650 nonprofit fundraising professionals are gathered at the Country Hall of Fame September 9-10 to explore the latest fundraising strategies from experts, connect with peers, and exchange ideas for advancing the nonprofit sector.

Each year, the Raise Awards highlight exceptional nonprofit organizations and individuals who are pioneering the future of fundraising. This year's recipients include a diverse array of mission-driven groups, ranging from local innovators to those with a broader, national reach.

"This year's Raise Awards winners are setting new benchmarks for excellence and making a big impact in the social good sector," said Steve Johns, CEO for OneCause. "Their innovative approaches and unwavering commitment are driving real change and inspiring others to think differently about generosity. We're thrilled to celebrate their achievements and the significant impact they're making in their communities."

Innovative Nonprofit of the Year

The Innovative Nonprofit of the Year Award recognizes creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas. One organization with annual revenue of less than $5 million and one with revenue of $5 million or more receive the award.



Madison Reading Project

connects the Madison, WI, community with free books and literacy resources that ignite a love for reading and reflect the diversity of young readers. Their unique READ(y) to Wear fashion show attracts hundreds of guests as teams take to the runway in original designs made of at least 90% paper. Their efforts support groundbreaking projects like the Big Red Reading Bus, the only wheelchair-accessible book bus in the Midwest that gives away free, new books. Madison Reading Project's innovation has led nearly a dozen school districts to partner with them to encourage children to read more outside the school day and help close literacy gaps.

Safe Harbor Center

provides security and stability for at-risk families, children, and individuals, creating a place of safety, health, and hope for youth throughout Coastal Georgia. Their innovative "Champions for Children" peer-to-peer fundraiser blends traditional methods with creative community engagement. A diverse network of nominated champions, with the help of a $500 stipend and comprehensive support from Safe Harbor, raise funds through micro-events tailored to their distinct audiences. Events like "Gallery of Giving" and "Cards for a Cause" bring together local artists, businesses, and community members, resulting in record-breaking fundraising. In 2024, the campaign saw a 76% increase from its inaugural year, driven by over 450 donors, 38% of whom were first-time supporters.

Storyteller of the Year



The Storyteller of the Year Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in communication and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart. One organization with annual revenue of less than $5 million and one with revenue of $5 million or more receive the award.



MEC Disabilities

empowers individuals with disabilities in rural Oregon through services including accessible sensory spaces, advocating for insurance coverage of adaptive equipment, facilitating support groups, educational workshops, and engaging in community outreach. Through these initiatives, they foster a culture of acceptance, understanding, and inclusion.

Their exceptional ability to communicate with empathy and authenticity comes from founder Nikki Sanger, a mother of a child with disabilities. Through heartfelt storytelling and strategic outreach, MEC Disabilities promotes an inclusive society where individuals with disabilities have equal access to opportunities and resources, resonating throughout the community and inspiring action.

Team IMPACT

excels at connecting and inspiring through storytelling that fosters belonging, empowerment, and resilience. By pairing children facing serious illness or disability with collegiate athletic teams, Team IMPACT builds transformative relationships shared across all 50 states. Through campaigns like "Every Child Has a Story," awareness events with thousands of student athletes, media partnerships, and community initiatives, Team IMPACT has reached millions, increased social engagement, and driven significant fundraising growth, with their year-end 2023 campaign alone seeing a 250% increase in donation page visits. Their storytelling strategy amplifies the participants' voices, creating a powerful ripple effect beyond their communities.

Fundraisers of the Year



The Fundraiser of the Year Award recognizes three individuals who live out their organizations' missions, who are dedicated to the donor experience, and who always give 110% to their causes.



Danny

Mendoza ,

Foster Love

Danny is a trailblazer in the foster care sector who embodies exceptional leadership through his transformative work with Foster Love. Driven by personal experience, he founded Foster Love and created the Family Fellowship scholarship program, going beyond traditional scholarships to offer comprehensive support like financial assistance, mentorship, housing allowances, and emotional support services for vulnerable foster youth. His innovative approach includes development of HIPAA-compliant software called Techether, which records lifelong milestones and memories for children in foster care. Danny's impactful advocacy and community engagement have set new standards and elevated the lives of countless children and families, with Foster Love set to serve its one millionth child in 2024.



Paul

O'Rourke ,

Intermountain Centers for Human Development:

Paul serves as VP of Development and Communications for Intermountain, leading with unwavering optimism and innovation, impacting over 12,000 at-risk individuals across Arizona. His achievements include the creation of the Sensory Park for autistic youth, which is set to serve over 1,000 disabled youth annually, and the successful launch of the Community Closet, raising over $120,000 in in-kind donations. Paul's ability to align organizational goals with individual passions, combined with his gift of making anyone feel at ease, are foundational to his exceptional fundraising ability. Paul is a genuine leader committed to serving others through transformative projects with impactful results.

Lisa

Buchs, Calvary Women's Services

Lisa has shown exceptional leadership as Interim Chief Development Officer at Calvary, driving significant increases in fundraising and donor engagement during a critical transition. Her success leading the "Hope Gala" resulted in a notable rise in funds and auction results. Under her guidance, corporate giving surged by 30%, and she secured a $4 million government grant to expand Calvary's services. Lisa's ability to build strong partnerships, exceed fundraising goals, and support both staff and donors makes her a standout candidate for Fundraiser of the Year. Her contributions have significantly impacted Calvary's growth and its mission to empower women in the community.

Raise Awards winners were selected by a committee of more than 40 peer nonprofit professionals and industry experts, including representatives from Arthritis Foundation, Livestrong, and Children's Cancer Research Fund. The committee focused on specific achievements, campaigns, and events from the last 12 months. In addition to the recognition, winners receive a cash donation to their mission on behalf of OneCause.

Next year's Raise Awards will open for submissions in April 2025.

About Raise

Raise is more than a fundraising conference for nonprofits; it's a platform for collaboration, inspiration, and putting ideas into action. Hosted by OneCause, Raise has provided dynamic speakers, engaging panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities to over 10,500 Fearless Fundraisers since 2017. Attendees learn from industry experts, discover innovative event and year-round fundraising strategies, and explore the latest trends and technology in the social sector. By fostering meaningful connections and providing valuable insights, Raise empowers organizations to maximize their impact, increase fundraising effectiveness, and ultimately achieve their missions.

About OneCause OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit

