Announcing The Zkcandy Voyage Public Testnet

ZK Chain Launched with Tremendous Community Support

The public testnet launch comes off the back of a very successful closed testnet campaign called the ZKcandy OG Voyage that ran for 2 weeks prior.

ZKcandy is among the first ZK Chains to be up and running with a publicly available testnet. ZK Chains are an interoperable network of Layer 2 blockchains built on ZK Stack that make up the Elastic Chain ecosystem pioneered by ZKsync.

The community's support and engagement were instrumental in making the testnet a tremendous success. The ZKcandy team expected only 500 users to sign up for the closed testnet campaign but more than 16,830 users signed up within 24 hours of ZKcandy announcing its closed testnet.

In order not to disappoint the community, the ZKcandy team admitted as many users as possible for the closed testnet. Users of the closed testnet played the one game featured with lots of enthusiasm and helped ZKcandy test out its testnet. Additionally, more than 45,000 registered users played the first game featured on ZKcandy, BTFD Arcade. Full stats of the closed testnet are shared below.

The Elastic Chain Improves Web3 Gaming

ZKcandy will become one of many ZK Chains built to meet the unique needs of ZKcandy gamers. This will make it easy for developers on ZKcandy to build games that are able to take full advantage of all that the ZKsync technology enables. By being part of the Elastic Chain ecosystem of fully interoperable ZK Chains, the entirety of the ZKsync user base - from ZKsync Era and any other ZK Chain - will be able to seamlessly enter the ZKcandy ecosystem and take part in the growing gaming community.

ZKcandy Voyage Public Testnet: What You Need to Know

The ZKcandy team is now ready to take the next big step with so much encouragement from the community.

The ZKcandy Voyage Public Testnet is designed to stress-test our system with the help of our community over a four-week period, running from Septemeber 9, 2024, to October 9, 2024 , to ensure a smooth and robust mainnet launch.

The community's participation will play a crucial role in refining the ZKcandy platform. Additionally, we seek gamers to play some of our featured games to validate all features and functionalities, allowing the ZKcandy team to fine-tune its gaming ecosystem, and by engaging a broad user base it can identify and rectify potential vulnerabilities.

Participants will be rewarded with exclusive Candy Points and Voyager Pass NFTs for their contributions. These NFTs will not only offer a multiplier effect on calming tokens upon the Token Generation Event (TGE) but also grant 10,000 Candy Points.

Voyager Pass NFT Giveaway

To help incentivise the community the ZKcandy team is giving away 8,888 exclusive Voyager Pass NFTs to early participants. These NFTs come with unique benefits, including:



1.05x Multiplier Effect when claiming tokens 10,000 Candy Points for each NFT holder

How to Get A Voyager Pass NFT

There are two main ways to receive a Voyager Pass NFT:

7,000 NFTs will be distributed via a raffle by completing social and on-chain tasks on the Galxe platform.1,848 NFTs will be distributed by our esteemed partner Holdstation for their promo campaign. Stay tuned to their social platforms for details on how to participate and win.

Users can join the Quest on Galxe to get their NFT.

How to get Candy Points

To start earning points, users must sign up at using an invite code. After registering, each user will receive a unique invite code that can be used eight times only . More codes can be earned based on performance.

Here is a detailed article on how to earn candy points

Games for Campaign Participation

As a Campaign Participant, users will need to play ZKcandy ecosystem games and climb the leaderboards to earn points. The higher the rank, the more points they can earn. Here is the list of available games:



Sugar Rush : NFT minting game where players collect rare Candy NFTs from a mysterious vending machine. Each mint recharges the machine's battery, and players race to gather all eight candies before the battery dies, earning a special Master Candy NFT as a reward.

BTFDWTF : Social arcade platform that has partnered with ZKcandy to bring engaging games like Dinosaur Crash and CT Crash to the Testnet. Players can earn“Chips” through daily check-ins or by purchasing them, with a no-loss gaming experience that emphasizes timing and strategy.

EVM Warfare : Third-person shooter set in a dystopian future, offering intense deathmatches and seamless blockchain integration. Players earn rewards based on their performance, with special items for leaderboard leaders. Choo Choo Spirits : Competitive game where players control snake-like spirits, collecting food to grow longer and outmaneuver rivals. The goal is to reach the top of the leaderboard, with rewards given to the highest scorers.

Quests

Users can also earn points by completing quests on our platform. There are a few initial quests available now, and we plan to add more social and on-chain quests as we move forward with the campaign.

Link

Referral Program

ZKCandy's referral program is a great way to earn points by inviting friends to join ZKcandy ecosystem. Here's how it works:

Invite Friends : Users can share their unique referral link. When someone joins using the link, they will receive a welcome bonus of 150 points.

Earning More with Tiers : Users will also earn points based on the activity of those you refer.



1st Tier Referral: Earn 10% of the points user's direct referrals earn. 2nd Tier Referral: Earn 5% of the points that user's referrals' referrals earn.

Note : Upon sign-up, every user will be given a unique invite code . Each code can only be used eight times. Users may also earn additional uses by achieving point-based milestones . The more people you invite, the more points you can accumulate through their participation!

Users can read more details about the referral program .

Campaign Timeline

Campaign Duration: 9 September 2024 – 9 October 2024



Joining the Voyage

To participate in the ZKcandy Voyage public testnet campaign, users can visit ZKcandy's portal (portal.zkcandy.io). By participating, users will help shape the future of the ZKcandy platform and enhance the future gaming experience.

About ZKcandy

ZKcandy is an Ethereum-based gaming network developed and operated by iCandy, the largest game developer in Southeast Asia with a track record of building 500+ games, 300M+ gamers, 750 employees, publicly traded on the ASX. This platform strategically leverages ZK rollup technology powered by ZKsync, and is designed specifically for gaming and meme entertainment within the ZKsync Elastic Chain.

Stay Connected

Stay updated on the latest news and announcements by following us on our social media channels. Your journey with ZKcandy is just the beginning, and we are excited to embark on this adventure together!

