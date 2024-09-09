Health Ministry Completes Automation Of Licensing Services For Jordanian Health Professionals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 9 (Petra) -- The of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital and Entrepreneurship and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has launched 23 new e-services related to the issuance of professional practice licenses for Jordanian health workers.The Ministry said in a statement on Monday that, following the initial phase of automating 31 services about two months ago, it has now completed the of all 54 services for issuing licenses to Jordanian health professionals.Additionally, four services for issuing licenses to non-Jordanian workers and five services related to continuing professional development are expected to be launched by the end of this month, completing a total of 63 services within the ongoing professional development and licensing project for the health sector.Jordanian health professionals can now obtain licenses for 54 different professions electronically through the Ministry of Health's e-services portal at or via the following link:The 23 new e-services cover various professions, including General Medicine Specialists, Dental Medicine Specialists, Medical Laboratory Specialists, Medical Laboratory Technicians, Advanced paramedics, and others.Health Minister Feras Hawari stated that the new electronic system will eliminate the need for health professionals to visit multiple institutions, including the Ministry of Health, to obtain or renew practice licenses. The system allows for the complete licensing process to be conducted online, saving time and effort.He noted that the final phase of the system will include the automation of practice licenses for non-Jordanians, as well as services for licensing, re-licensing, and continuing professional development.Hawari highlighted that the system was developed by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, with contributions from various government ministries, Royal Medical Services, health councils, and professional associations, with funding from USAID.He emphasized that this collaboration is a notable example of achieving a shared goal through coordinated efforts, aligning with Jordan's digital strategy and economic modernization vision.