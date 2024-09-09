National Football Team Set To Face Palestine In World Cup Qualifier Match In Malaysia On Tuesday
Amman, September 9 (Petra) -- The national football
team will compete against its Palestinian counterpart on Tuesday, at 5:00 PM Amman time.
The match, part of the decisive round of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The Palestinian team has designated the Malaysian Stadium
as their home venue for this fixture.
This match is part of the second group stage, which also includes South Korea, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, and Palestine.
In the first round of the decisive phase, the national team drew 1-1 with Kuwait, while the Palestinian team finished with a goalless draw against South Korea.
The national team is concluding its preparations today, aiming to secure a victory that will bolster its chances of qualifying for the World Cup.
