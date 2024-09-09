King Hussein Bridge Temporarily Closed For Passenger, Cargo Movement
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate has announced that the King Hussein Bridge will remain shut in both directions for passengers
and cargo as of Monday and until further notice.
The PSD urged users of the bridge to stay informed through official media
channels for any updates or changes regarding travel
movement, which will be communicated promptly.
