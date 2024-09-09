Qatar Chairs Meeting Of GCC Undersecretaries For Environmental Affairs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar chaired Monday the 44th meeting of the Undersecretaries Responsible for Environmental Affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which was held in Doha.

HE the Undersecretary of the of Environment and Climate Change, Abdulaziz bin Ahmad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud chaired the meeting, which was attended by the GCC undersecretaries responsible for environmental affairs, and the Head of the Human and Environmental Affairs at the GCC Secretariate General Eng. Abdullah Bin Ali Al Rubaie.

The agenda discussed several environmental topics of common interest for the GCC countries, primarily the strategic plan of the Committee of Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs, the recommendations and results of the work of the technical committees and joint working groups between the ministries and agencies of the environment, in addition to the joint activities organized by each party.

The meeting concluded with a set of recommendations that will be presented during the 26th meeting of the GCC Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs, due on Tuesday in Doha.



