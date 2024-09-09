New Tork Research Drives Push For Inclusive Hygiene In Public Restrooms

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Tork Newsroom

Tork, an Essity brand and the global leader in professional hygiene, launched the findings of new global research on the public restroom experience. The Tork 2024 Insights Survey1 is a step in the brand's ambition to raise awareness around inclusive hygiene in the public restroom and its work to help educate businesses around why they should provide more inclusive hygiene solutions. The research surveyed more than 6,000 end-users and 900 businesses in five countries. Additionally, Tork brought together senior leaders across public and private organizations in the United States to review the findings and discuss how to progress toward comfortable access to public restrooms for as many people as possible.

The research explores the perceptions, concerns and needs of both restroom visitors and businesses and their ability to eliminate visible and invisible barriers to pursuing hygiene in the public restroom. Barriers to restroom hygiene can impact users with cognitive and physical limitations and those experiencing changes with age, circumstances or temporary/permanent life-changing events that alter their needs. For example, users can be challenged by a range of factors including inability to access soap and hand towel dispensers, loud noises, lack of privacy or cleanliness.

The data shows that many individuals are not comfortable using a public restroom, which negatively impacts their well-being. This keeps them from participating in social activities – including enjoying food and drink in public – staying at a job and from feeling safe, generally.

Highlights of the research include:

- People feel anxious when they have to use a public restroom

44% feel anxious when having to use the restroom outside of their home

-When people are unable to wash their hands, they don't feel safe

73% of respondents feel unsafe if they can't wash their hands

-Poor restrooms are a reason people quit their jobs

1 in 6 respondents (17%) said they left a job because of a poor restroom

-People avoid eating or drinking to limit their use of public restrooms (38% of all respondents) and those with children or walking aids are more likely to do so



Nearly 50% of parents who need to bring a baby carrier or child in arms to use the public restroom have avoided eating or drinking to avoid visiting public restroom2 51% of respondents with walking aids3 are likely to avoid eating or drinking to avoid having to visit public restrooms

-Respondents consider access to public restrooms when planning social events or travel



26% of respondents avoided a social event because of concerns about access to public restrooms; that number rises to 39%4 for those who report a phobia or fear of viruses or bacteria 44% of all respondents plan their travel routes to ensure they have access to restrooms

“This research reaffirms that access to public restrooms isn't just about convenience, it's a pervasive public health challenge,” said Amie Kromis, DEI Director at Essity.“Restrooms are the busiest room in a facility and they often aren't equipped to accommodate the constantly changing needs and capabilities of the population at large. This influences an individual's ability to participate effectively at work, at social gatherings, their inclination to buy food or drink or dine at a restaurant and even what routes they choose to travel. Ultimately, providing better hygiene in public restrooms is good for a business and their visitors, customers and employees.”

In late June, at an inclusive hygiene-focused roundtable in Washington, D.C., Tork, in partnership with the Global Handwashing Partnership, convened experts and leading voices representing public and private organizations to review the data, share expertise and work toward a greater understanding of the issues. Participants from government, healthcare, academia, policy and advocacy shared perspectives on barriers to inclusive hygiene in public restrooms, showcased their work and started to build a roadmap toward solutions.

“The shared passion around improving comfortable and hygienic access to public restrooms was inspiring,” said Amy Bellcourt, VP of Communications at Essity and moderator of the day-long discussion.“Everyone brought a unique perspective and through that diversity, we better understood that it's the built environment – not the individual – that creates the barriers to being able to use the restroom with comfort and ease. With the event learnings, we're now equipped with even more powerful understanding, data, experiences and a growing network of experts to join us on the journey for change.”

The Tork brand first announced its commitment to advancing inclusive hygiene in the public restroom earlier this year. To join Tork on the journey and learn more, please visit .

1Tork Insight Survey 2024, conducted in US, UK, Germany, France and Mexico among 6000 end-users and 900 businesses.

2 Of 300 respondents who noted they are parents who need to carry their child in their arms when using a public restroom.

3 Of the 153 respondents who noted they use a walking stick or a walker.

4 Of the 415 respondents who report they have a fear or phobia of bacteria or viruses.

