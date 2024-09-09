99Offers.Io Launches Platform Connecting Real Estate Investors With Motivated Sellers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

logo of 99offers

99offers for investors and motivated sellers

what is geo expander with 99offers

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 99offers .io has announced the launch of its real estate designed to connect property sellers with real estate investors. The platform provides investors with access to pre-qualified leads, while offering a streamlined process for selling their properties.Enhancing Real Estate with Data-Driven Leads99offers targets real estate investors, wholesalers, and agents by offering a platform that delivers exclusive seller leads. Utilizing predictive data analytics, the platform matches investors with homeowners who are ready to sell, aiming to reduce the time and effort involved in prospecting and negotiating.“Ivan River, CEO of 99offers, stated, 'Our platform is intended to facilitate more efficient real estate transactions by providing reliable connections between investors and motivated sellers.'”Streamlining the Home Selling ProcessHomeowners using 99offers can submit their property details to receive competitive cash offers from multiple investors. This process eliminates the need for prolonged negotiations and simplifies the traditional home-selling experience.Key Features of 99offersExclusive, Pre-Qualified Leads: The platform provides investors with access to seller leads that have been carefully vetted for quality and relevance.Real-Time Connections: The platform facilitates immediate connections between sellers and investors, expediting the deal-making process.User-Friendly Interface: Investors can filter leads based on property type, location, and seller motivations to find suitable opportunities.“Our objective is to create a platform that benefits both investors and sellers by streamlining the property transaction process,” Ivan River added.

Ivan River

99 Offers

media@99offers

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Discover How To Use 99OFFERS platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.