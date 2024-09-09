Flexgen Launches New US-Based Battery Management System, Addressing Critical Industry Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FlexGen's Domestic BMS Delivers Enhanced Security, Resilience, and Superior Performance

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen , the leading storage digital controls and software solutions provider, announces the launch of a US-based Battery Management System (BMS), a significant advancement poised to address the most pressing challenges facing the battery today.



FlexGen, the leading energy storage digital controls and software solutions provider, announces the launch of a US-based Battery Management System (BMS), a significant advancement poised to address the most pressing challenges facing the battery industry today.

"Our Battery Management System (BMS), designed, developed, and delivered in Durham, North Carolina, USA - reflects our commitment to improving grid reliability and equipping our customers with the essential tools to thrive in today's complex and ever-changing energy environment while safeguarding their investment from current and future regulatory and cybersecurity risks," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen.

Energy Storage Industry Challenges

As the domestic utility-scale battery market continues to expand, several vital concerns have emerged regarding the use of foreign-owned battery management systems (BMS), including:



: Stakeholders are increasingly wary of the potential vulnerabilities that non-US-based BMS present to battery sites and, ultimately, the electric grid's reliability.: Geopolitical dynamics could abruptly necessitate a shift to US-based BMS, potentially disrupting the entire industry and stalling critical energy projects.: Existing BMS solutions have predominantly been designed to focus on single-battery applications driven by the automotive industry's needs. This bias does not align with the demands of large-scale energy storage projects, which require robust, site-level control capabilities.

FlexGen's Domestic BMS: A Groundbreaking Solution

"We're thrilled to introduce a US-based Battery Management System (BMS). This launch marks a major leap in our commitment to safety, compliance, and cybersecurity. By optimizing the BMS, we're enabling greater system availability and performance. Our customers are excited about the enhanced reliability and efficiency this brings to their operations," said Hugh Scott, CTO of FlexGen."

Key Benefits of FlexGen's US-Based BMS

: Our US-based BMS offers fortified cybersecurity measures and complete control over the software stack, ensuring the highest levels of protection for critical energy infrastructure.: Unlike traditional BMS solutions biased toward single-battery use cases, FlexGen's BMS is engineered explicitly for block-level and site-level control, optimizing the performance and reliability of large-scale energy storage systems.

FlexGen provides its customers with best-in-class service and performance, ensuring safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. With its Remote Operations Center and Battery Innovation Lab , FlexGen provides unmatched management, monitoring, and energy storage optimizations for energy storage assets.

The new BMS follows last week's release

of the newest version of FlexGen's AI-enhanced software platform, HybridOS V12 .



About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, electric cooperatives, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit .



SOURCE FlexGen