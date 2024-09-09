Soft Services Facilities Management Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The soft services facilities management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from 541.75 billion in 2023 to $587.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost reduction pressures, globalization, increasingly stringent health, safety, and environmental regulations, economic expansion, and improved service quality expectations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Soft Services Facilities Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The soft services facilities management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $817.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased awareness and emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness, growing focus on sustainable practices, rising outsourcing trends, hybrid and remote work models, urbanization, and infrastructure development.

Growth Driver Of The Soft Services Facilities Management Market

The high infrastructure development rate is expected to propel the growth of the soft services facilities management market going forward. The infrastructure development rate is rising due to increased government investments and public-private partnerships aimed at boosting economic growth and modernizing urban facilities. Soft services facilities management supports infrastructure development by ensuring the maintenance, cleanliness, security, and overall functionality of construction sites and completed projects.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Soft Services Facilities Management Market Growth?

Key players in the soft services facilities management market include Compass Group, CBRE Group, Johnson Controls International plc, Sodexo S.A, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, G4S Secure Solutions, Allied Universal, Aramark, OCS Group, Ecolab Inc., Securitas AB, ISS World, EMCOR Group Inc., Updater Services (UDS), Cushman And Wakefield plc., Cintas Corporation, Mitie Group, Apleona HSG, Tenon Group, Continuum Services, Camelot Facility Solutions, Knight Facilities Management Inc., Entire Facilities Management, Spotless Group Holdings Limited, BESIX Group.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Soft Services Facilities Management Market Size?

Major companies operating in the soft services facility management market are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as Home Services, to offer customers a range of high-quality and cost-effective services to homes. Home services refer to a variety of tasks performed to maintain, repair, and improve residential properties, including cleaning, plumbing, electrical work, and lawn care.

How Is The Global Soft Services Facilities Management Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Office Support And Landscaping Services, Cleaning Services, Catering Services, Security Services, Other Soft Facilities Management (FM) Services

2) By Service Type: In-house, Outsourcing

3) By End User: Commercial, Institutional, Public Or Infrastructure, Industrial, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Soft Services Facilities Management Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the soft services facilities management market in 2023. The regions covered in the soft services facilities management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Soft Services Facilities Management Market Definition

Soft services facilities management involves the management and delivery of non-technical services within a facility, focusing on enhancing the comfort, cleanliness, and aesthetics of the environment. This non-technical support service and other support functions contribute to the overall well-being and operational efficiency of the facility.

Soft Services Facilities Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global soft services facilities management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Soft Services Facilities Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on soft services facilities management market size, soft services facilities management market drivers and trends, soft services facilities management market major players, soft services facilities management competitors' revenues, soft services facilities management market positioning, and soft services facilities management market growth across geographies. The soft services facilities management market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

