Russian Army Strikes Sumy District With Guided Aerial Bombs, Injuries Reported


9/9/2024 10:07:56 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck the Sumy district of Sumy region with guided aerial bombs.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“This afternoon, on September 9, the enemy carried out an air strike on the settlements of the Sumy district, using guided aerial bombs. According to preliminary information, there are injured individuals,” the statement said.

The regional administration added that all necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army wounded three people, including a teenager, in the Sumy region over the past day.

UkrinForm

