AGC Georgia Announces 2024 Skills Challenge Series Dates

Statewide Competition to Showcase Georgia's Top Talent

- AGC Georgia CEO Mike DunhamATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to announce the dates for the highly anticipated 2024 Skills Challenge Series, a premier event designed to highlight the exceptional skills and talents of construction students enrolled throughout Georgia's high schools. This year's series takes place across eight regions, offering students the opportunity to compete in core construction trades and demonstrate their expertise to industry professionals and stakeholder organizations.2024 Skills Challenge Series Dates and Locations:Oct. 23 – Northeast Georgia Skills Challenge | GainesvilleOct. 29 – Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge | MariettaOct. 31 – Central Georgia Skills Challenge | MaconNov. 7 – Northwest Georgia Skills Challenge | RomeNov. 12 – West Georgia Skills Challenge | ColumbusNov. 13 – Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge | StatesboroNov. 14 – South + Southwest Georgia Skills Challenge | MoultrieNov. 21 – East Georgia Skills Challenge | AugustaThe 2024 Skills Challenge Series features competitions in Blueprint Reading, Cabinetmaking, Carpentry, Electrical, Masonry, Plumbing, TeamWorks, Welding and Welding Fabrication. Additional categories such as Heavy Equipment Operations, Roofing, HVAC and Sheet Metal are offered at select locations. These events serve as critical touchpoints for students to gain real-world experience, test their skills against their peers, and engage with industry professionals who volunteer their time to mentor and support the next generation of Georgia's construction workforce."The Skills Challenge series is more than just a competition; it's a vital initiative for the future of Georgia's construction industry," AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. "Each year, we see thousands of students participate, and it's truly inspiring to witness their dedication and enthusiasm. This event not only showcases their talents but also reinforces the importance of skilled trades in our state's economy."In 2023, the Skills Challenge Series attracted over 2,100 student competitors and observers from 104 schools in addition to nearly 400 industry firms across Georgia, reflecting the growing interest in construction careers among young people. This year, AGC Georgia expects even greater participation as the series continues to build momentum and expand its reach.The AGC Georgia Skills Challenge Series is made possible through the generous support of industry leaders who sponsor the events and the countless hours contributed by regional contractor champions. These professionals play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the series and in nurturing the talent pipeline that is essential to the construction industry's future. This year's host contractors are Ace Electric, Inc., Batson-Cook Company, Brasfield & Gorrie, Carroll Daniel Construction Company, Choate Construction Company, Dabbs Williams, Duffey Southeast, Inc., Freeman & Associates, GoldMech, JCI Contractors, MetroPower, R. W. Allen Construction, Sheridan Construction, Silver Sheet Metal, Inc. and West Construction Company.In addition to the competitions, the Skills Challenge Series draws significant attention from key influencers, including state legislators, school superintendents, high school counselors, mayors, school board members and leaders from the Department of Education and Technical College System of Georgia. Their presence at these events underscores the importance of skilled trades to Georgia's future workforce.For more information about the 2024 AGC Georgia Skills Challenge Series, including how to get involved or attend an event, please visit or contact AGC Georgia at (678) 298-4100.# # #About AGC GeorgiaAGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and includes over 650 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit .

