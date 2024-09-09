Porsche Bottles The Essence Of Its Cayenne



Those who test drive the brand's SUV at their local Porsche Centre will have access to a limited-edition hot sauce

Five different versions have been created to reflect some of the trim levels available on the brand's SUV which was launched in 2002 Concept was inspired by a recent event named“Cayenne Taste Drive”



TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, enthusiasts who a Cayenne test drive at Porsche Centres in Canada will have the opportunity to enjoy limited-edition hot sauces, expertly crafted to capture the essence of the Porsche Cayenne, available while supplies last.

With a broad spectrum between family-friendly travel vehicle, robust off-roader and highly dynamic sports car, the Porsche Cayenne has defined and shaped the SUV segment since its market launch in 2002. One of the brand's best sellers, it has spawned multiple generations – each spicier than the other.

This spiciness was recently translated into a limited-edition series of hot sauces. The”Original” sauce mirrors the versatility of the Cayenne with a sweet flavour and a garlicky, yet spicy finish.“Cayenne S” is a nod to the performance factor of its namesake with a spicier cayenne pepper kick adding to a combination of mangos and pineapple. Two E-Hybrid inspired sauces feature apples and green cayenne peppers as well as ginger with green jalapeño. Finally, the“GTS” and“Turbo GT” sauces are inspired by the sportiness and luxurious performance of their top-range sportscar counterparts. Black cherries and three different peppers are the main stars of the“GTS” recipe, whereas“Turbo GT” is performance and exhilaration in a bottle with the smokiness of chipotle and the boldness of red ghost peppers.

These confections were inspired by an event that Porsche recently held, named the Cayenne Taste Drive. Guests participated in a custom skills course that tested their driving prowess, navigating tight slaloms, sudden braking, side inclines, hill descents, and course obstacles.

Throughout each driving exercise, participants were guided by Porsche-certified instructors and scored based on the execution of the skills course as well as their overall experience. Porsche then calculated a personalized Scoville ranking for each guest, which was used to create bespoke hot sauces, with higher scores resulting in spicier recipes.

The Porsche Cayenne Taste Drive event is part of the German sports car maker's ongoing commitment to providing bespoke experiences that immerse participants in the brand's rich heritage and provide opportunities that demonstrate outstanding driving dynamics. While this unique activation was exclusive to invited guests, drivers can book a diverse array of Porsche Experiences, including Track Experience, Travel Experience, and Ice Experience. Canada's first Porsche Experience Centre, set to open soon in Toronto, will further expand the brand's experiential offerings in Canada.

For more information on the Porsche Cayenne, visit porsche.ca; to learn more about the brand's experiential programs, please visit

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 70 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: | | | | |

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at