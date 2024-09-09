NEW AGUA FRESCA DRINKS TO BE RELEASED BY LANGERS JUICE JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New and refreshing Strawberry Hibiscus, Mango Lime and Cucumber Lime Bottled Agua Fresca Flavors To Quench Your Thirst

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For more fun hydration and exciting new flavors, Langers announces the launch of its newest beverage variety, Agua Fresca. Drawing inspiration from the beloved traditional Mexican beverage, Langers has crafted a refreshing drink that captures the essence of homemade Agua Frescas, making it conveniently available in a bottle.Langers, a family-owned California founded juice company, continues to innovate with high-quality, delicious juices at affordable prices. The new Agua Frescas come in three flavors – Strawberry Hibiscus, Mango Lime, and Cucumber Lime – delivering refreshing and vibrant taste profiles. Perfect for enjoying on a hot day or adding a flavorful twist to your favorite mocktails and cocktails, these new flavors bring the tradition of Agua Fresca to your home.“As a family business, we love to gather in our comedor with our employees to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and life's occasions while sipping on homemade Agua Fresca,” said Bruce Langer, President of Langers. "We wanted to bring that nostalgic, homemade feeling to a convenient, ready-to-drink format, allowing everyone to enjoy the authentic taste of Agua Frescas anytime, anywhere."How to Enjoy Langers Agua Fresca Flavor Varieties: Langers simplifies the process of enjoying this traditional drink with a pre-blended mix of natural strawberry and hibiscus, mango and lime, and cucumber and lime flavors. Here are a few fun ways to savor it:Strawberry Hibiscus Spritzer: Mix Langers Strawberry Hibiscus Agua Fresca with sparkling water and a squeeze of lime for a refreshing, bubbly treat.Mango Hibiscus Cooler: Blend Langers Mango Lime Agua Fresca with ice and a handful of fresh pineapple for a cool, fruity smoothie.Cucumber Lime Margarita: Shake Langers Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca with tequila, triple sec, and a touch of agave syrup. Serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass for a delightful twist on a classic margarita.Agua Fresca Paletas: Fill popsicle molds 1/3 full with Langers Strawberry Hibiscus Agua Fresca and freeze until solid. Repeat with Langers Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca, then Langers Mango Lime Agua Fresca to top off. A refreshing treat ready any time!Langers Agua Fresca is not only delicious but provides a refreshing way to stay hydrated.For more information on Langers Agua Fresca, visit and follow @langersjuice on Instagram. Langers Agua Fresca is available nationwide at grocers and online at shoplangers# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Langers Agua Fresca and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ...

