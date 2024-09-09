Calling For Submissions: The Confucius In My Eyes Global Gen Z Photo, Short-Video And Writing Contest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from China Daily: On the 2575th anniversary of Confucius' birth, we sincerely invite young people from both home and abroad to appreciate historical wisdom, continue the legacy of Chinese culture, interpret the classics of Confucianism.

The "Confucius in My Eyes" global Generation Z Photo, Short-video and Writing Contest was officially launched on September 8th. The aim is to collect innovative works, including photos, short-videos and writings, from young participants worldwide under the theme "Dialogue with Confucius: Mutual Learning among Civilizations". Participants are encouraged to capture inspiration visually through their lenses while showcasing creativity through videos that interpret wisdom. Through this initiative, a new cultural exchange landscape that transcends time and space is being created.

This event, held in conjunction with The China International Confucius Cultural Festival, aims to encourage young people from around the world to express their deep understanding of Confucian thought, explore the contemporary relevance of Confucian culture, and uncover and disseminate the profound stories behind Confucianism and its far-reaching impact on global dialogue and cultural integration. The goal is to present a comprehensive view of the rich heritage and unique appeal of Confucian thought and culture.

If you would like to submit an entry, please visit the official event website ( ) or scan the

QR code from the official registration platform ( the image above ) to submit your work. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2025.

