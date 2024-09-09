Annual Rankings Show Improvements In EV Public Charging Infrastructure But Highlights Persistent Gaps Across The US

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Only three US States and Washington, DC achieved optimal ratio of EVs to public chargers

Charge points increased by 32% nationally as states work to meet growing EV demand

Delaware and Los Angeles lead in state and metropolitan rankings of electric vehicle infrastructure Addressing maintenance and uptime of EV infrastructure essential for adoption

Chicago – Only three US states and Washington, DC have achieved an optimal ratio of battery electric (BEVs) on-the-road to public chargers, while Delaware has jumped to the top spot in this year's electric vehicle (EV) Index developed by HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, and SBD Automotive, a global automotive research firm.

The annual HERE-SBD EV Index highlights the leaders and laggards of EV readiness at the US state and metropolitan level. The findings reveal both substantial progress and ongoing challenges in the adoption and support of electric vehicles, highlighting key metrics that reflect the growth and maturity of these markets.

Delaware surged to the top of the US rankings, moving from 15th place to 1st, driven by strong growth in high-power charging and a notable increase in EV sales. Washington, D.C. slipped one spot to 2nd, while Massachusetts moved up one spot in a tie for 3rd. Nevada jumped to tie for 3rd this year after being ranked 11th in last year's Index. Connecticut rounded out the top 5, while sliding from 2nd last year.

The Index is based on the following metrics (each ranked out of a maximum score of 25 for a total score out of 100):

– number of public EV chargers per road length.– the average power capacity of public EV chargers.versus internal combustion engine vehicles – BEV fleet share.– the ratio of registered EVs to public chargers.

Key Findings from the 2024 HERE and SBD EV Index

Top Overall States (+DC) in the HERE–SBD EV Index: (1) Delaware (2) Washington, DC (tie 3) Massachusetts (tie 3) Nevada (5) Connecticut

Bottom Overall States in the HERE–SBD EV Index: (47) Minnesota (48) Nebraska (49) Idaho (50) Arkansas (51) Alaska

States Showing Most Improvement: Delaware, Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas, and Indiana were the states that showed the most improvement in the Index, with Delaware gaining more than 23 points.

States with Declining Scores: Michigan, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, and Maine saw a decline in their Index scores, with Michigan dropping nearly 9 points due to decreased average charger power and a worsening charger-to-EV ratio.

Increase in Charge Points Nationwide : The total number of public charge points across the United States has surged by 32% since the 2023 HERE-SBD EV Index, highlighting the nation's growing commitment to supporting EV adoption.

Optimal EV to Charge Point Ratios: With a BEV market share in 2024 Q1 of just over 9%, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the US should ideally have 9-10 BEVs per public charge point. The Index shows only three US states and D.C. have achieved their optimal ratio of BEVs-on-the-road to public chargers: Washington D.C. (6.4:1), Vermont (6.8:1), Massachusetts (8.4:1) and Rhode Island (6.5:1).

Each state will have a different target ratio depending on factors including road network size, population density, rate of market adoption and the current EV fleet size. Contrary to popular belief, the number of EVs per public charge point should increase as markets mature, improving the efficiency of the charging network.

Metropolitan Disparities: Despite the overall growth in public charge points nationally, the Index reveals stark regional disparities. For example, Detroit saw a nearly 9-point drop in its ranking, primarily due to a decline in average charger power and a worsening ratio of chargers to battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco continue to lead in both AC and DC charging capacity, but regions such as Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston lag behind.

Operational Challenges: At the time of preparing this Index, more than 10% of the chargers in Alaska (15%), West Virginia (16%), DC (16.8%), and Hawaii (21.4%) were reporting as out-of-order. Meanwhile, the states with the most reliable networks are Kansas, Massachusetts, Maine, and Nebraska, all with at least 98% of chargers operating.

This figure, however, doesn't represent the entire challenge for drivers. Many more chargers have compatibility issues, usually due to the software of a charger and vehicle not communicating properly. Other chargers may work, but charge much slower than advertised, due to aging. For many operators of charging stations, proper maintenance has been challenging due to both skilled labor shortages and the costs involved during a period of scaling up operations and seeking profit. US Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $149 million to repair and maintain these non-operational chargers, but the prioritization of these repairs remains a concern.

NEVI Formula Program Progress: The US government's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, launched to establish a baseline charging infrastructure across America's highways, is now seeing the first installations of chargers, emphasizing the need for continued infrastructure development.

Although this program was implemented in 2022, public charge points are just now beginning to be installed as part of that program. As of the latest update , only 33 charge points have been opened under the NEVI program. The state-by-state grant allotment details can be found here .

"Despite the progress in expanding EV infrastructure, slower growth in EV adoption highlights a persistent challenge: the need for a robust and reliable public charging network. To accelerate adoption, the industry must focus on creating a high-capacity and seamless charging experience. It is essential that users are delivered timely information on the status and availability of charging stations, down to the integration of a vehicle's battery with its navigation system for more accurate on-route range predictions,” said Christopher Handley, Vice President of Dynamic Spatial Data at HERE Technologies .

“Automakers, energy companies, governments and even petroleum giants are all deeply invested in developing the charging infrastructure that's essential for the future of electric mobility. This herculean effort requires seamless coordination, not just among the industry players, but also with consumers, to ensure that demand for EVs is balanced with supply of both vehicles and charging options,” said Robert Fisher, Electrification and Sustainability Principal at SBD Automotive .“Government incentives and consumer education will continue to play a significant role in accelerating the transition as the market moves beyond early adopters and into the majority.”

About the Index

The 2024 HERE-SBD EV Index provides a timely snapshot of the evolving landscape of electric vehicle adoption and infrastructure. As governments and industries continue to invest in electrification, the Index serves as a dynamic tool for understanding where progress is being made and where further efforts are needed to ensure a seamless transition to an all-electric future.

The full HERE-SBD EV Index 2024 rankings, interactive visuals and maps can be found at:

Nomenclature

Charger/charging point: one device used to concurrently exchange energy between the EV and the grid. Note that only publicly accessible chargers are included in this context.

EV: for the purposes of this index,“EV” refers only to Battery Electric Vehicles, i.e. those vehicles that have no internal combustion engine.

Methodology

The Index compares all federal states of the US (including Washington D.C.) and the EU-27, plus Norway, Switzerland and the UK. All EV charging location data was pulled from the HERE EV Charge Points API. Government sources include AFDC, the US Census Bureau , Eurostat , EAFO , The CIA World Factbook , the ONS , and the FHWA . Only battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are included in our index.

HERE EV Charge Points collects data from public charge points. These include free, paid, and access-restricted charging stations (for example, public, yet commercial ones found on retail parking lots). Private charge stations, such as those in residential buildings, are excluded.

Levels of information in HERE EV Charge Points include charging locations, EVSEs (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) and connectors. Included in the API response are addresses, hours of operation, charge station details, payment methods and availability information. Information about voltage, amps, charge modes and connector types are also supported.

About HERE

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com .

About SBD

SBD Automotive is a global team of automotive researchers and consultants. For 27 years, its wealth of independent data, research, and consulting has helped automakers, suppliers, investors, and governments develop safe, secure, sustainable, and seamless mobility, while delivering confidence through clarity, insight, and vision. For more information, please visit .

