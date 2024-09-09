Proof Of The Pudding Hires Tristan Porter As Chief Development Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tristan Porter, chief development officer, Proof of the Pudding

Proof of the Pudding logo

- Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the PuddingATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Proof of the Pudding , a leader in food service management and catering for prestige sporting events, state-of-the-art centers, sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums, today announced that Tristan Porter has joined the company as its chief development officer. In this role, Porter will continue to grow the company's national footprint with a special focus on sports and entertainment venues.“Tristan has a proven track record of helping grow companies and has a deep understanding of business operations,” said Adam Noyes, CEO of Proof of the Pudding.“Tristan brings increased focus to the evolving sports industry as we expand our national reach.”Porter joined the company from Delaware North, where he was responsible for the growth of its professional sports business. In his previous role with Aramark, he led the Southeast region driving development strategies and offering culinary solutions for campus dining and athletic venues. Before coming back to the U.S., he worked at Sodexo, where he played a key international business development role, overseeing growth across North and South America, the United Kingdom and West Africa.“I'm excited to join the Proof team and cultivate new business opportunities to contribute to the success and growth of the company,” said Porter.“Proof of the Pudding's scratch menus and local sourcing are unique within the industry and a key ingredient to helping sports and entertainment venues elevate the fan experience and drive revenue.”###About Proof of the PuddingBased in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years. At state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas, collegiate stadiums, cultural landmarks, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof's passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The company's list of partnerships includes PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Center, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof's services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The company's demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, including BizBash's Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, Proof of the Pudding received investment from Bruin Capital, a global sports and entertainment investment company.

