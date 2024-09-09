Report Finds Youth In Qatar Most Familiar With UN Sustainable Development Goals In Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Youth in Qatar have the highest levels of familiarity with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), showing higher awareness and engagement than their peers in the Middle East and globally.

This was highlighted in the Middle East findings of PwC's second Global Youth Outlook. According to the report, youth in Qatar have a response rate of 98% when engaging with SDGs.

Furthermore, 65% of Qatari youth attribute academia as the main driver for change, followed by initiatives (51%), non-government and international organisations (51%).

The development of the education sector is a key factor in the Human Development Pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030). The strategic integration of the SDGs in QNV 2030, which prioritises four main pillars including human, social, economic and environmental development, has resulted in high levels of awareness, participation, and national confidence.

Recently, Qatar launched its 2024-2030 national education strategy, which seeks to equip students with advanced skills, fostering a generation capable of driving sustainable development and contributing to the realisation of the Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3).

“Today's youth are tomorrow's leaders. Their involvement in shaping sustainable development is of imperative value,” said Rami Nazer, Partner, EMEA Government & Public Services Leader, PwC Middle East.“Youths in the Middle East have a uniquely vested interest in bringing the ambitious SDGs to life. Our report clearly shows their priorities and apprehensions, pointing to a massive opportunity for policymakers, NGOs, businesses and community initiatives to deeply engage and empower them as stewards of the future world. By prioritising and promoting youth involvement, the Middle East can meaningfully lead the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Bassam Hajhamad, Country Senior Partner and Consulting Lead, PwC Middle East in Qatar, said: "The regional findings of PwC's Global Youth Outlook underscores a critical component of Qatar's significant transformation – its youth. Qatari youth have a deep understanding of the SDGs, and are not just future leaders but today's change-makers. Their readiness to address global challenges is positively impacting their local communities, and strongly contributing to Qatar's National Vision 2030 goals."

Furthermore, the SDG priorities for Qatari youth are ranked as access to Clean Water & Sanitation (SDG 6) being of highest priority, followed by Quality of Education (SDG 4), Good Health & Wellbeing (SDG 3), Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions (SDG 16) and lastly No Poverty (SDG 1). These findings present a valuable opportunity to bolster youth involvement within relevant programmes and policy making, especially within Qatar.

This report captures the views, ambitions, and engagement of approximately 810 children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 30 from eight countries in the Middle East. Their unique perspectives, challenges, and aspirations are crucial in shaping the policies and initiatives for sustainable development in the region. The findings underscore the pivotal role of today's younger generation in building a better future for the people and planet.