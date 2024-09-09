Etihad Airways finds no problems with A350 engines after safety concerns

(MENAFN) Etihad Airways has reported no technical issues with its Airbus A350 engines after conducting inspections in response to recent safety concerns. The inspections followed a fire incident involving a Cathay Pacific A350, which prompted the European Safety Agency (EASA) to direct to check Airbus A350-1000s equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.



In a statement released on Friday, Etihad Airways confirmed that it had proactively carried out inspections of its Rolls-Royce engines across its A350 fleet within the past 72 hours, adhering to EASA’s guidance. The airline stated that no problems were detected and emphasized that it does not anticipate any operational disruptions as a result of these inspections. Etihad Airways, which operates five of these aircraft, is currently the only UAE-based airline with this model in its fleet.



The issue came to light when Cathay Pacific, a major operator of the A350, had to return a flight to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff due to an engine fire caused by a fault in the high-pressure fuel hose. This incident led Cathay Pacific to inspect 48 of its A350 aircraft. The European Aviation Safety Agency later confirmed that the fire was quickly contained. Rolls-Royce has announced a precautionary inspection program for part of the A350 fleet as a safety measure. Currently, Qatar Airways is noted as the launch customer for the A350, and there are a total of 87 A350s operating globally.





MENAFN09092024000045015682ID1108651780