National Culture And History Highlighted At Moscow Int'l Book Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani culture and history have been highlighted at the 37th Moscow International Fair, Azernews reports.

The country's presence at the event was facilitated by its Culture and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

Representatives from the ministry and children's writer Solmaz Amanova participated in the book fair. On the opening day, the Azerbaijani delegation took part in various events.

At the national stand, visitors learned about Azerbaijan's history, culture, and book art through newly published valuable books. The stand also provided information about the country's rich literary heritage.

Azerbaijan has made a significant impact at the 37th Moscow International Book Fair, winning 10 diplomas in 9 nominations.

Children's writer Solmaz Amanova won the "Published in the CIS" nomination and the Grand Prix with her book "Turaj and Magic Comb".

Other awardees included Sabuhi Ahmadov for his monograph on Azerbaijani weapons,

Sirus Mirzazade for his photo album on painting and graphics, and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum for its photo album.

The Moscow International Book Fair brought together over 300 publishers and book distributors from Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Germany, Iran, China, and other countries.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr