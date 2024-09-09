National Culture And History Highlighted At Moscow Int'l Book Fair
Azerbaijani culture and history have been highlighted at the
37th Moscow International book Fair, Azernews
reports.
The country's presence at the event was facilitated by its
Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.
Representatives from the ministry and children's writer Solmaz
Amanova participated in the book fair. On the opening day, the
Azerbaijani delegation took part in various events.
At the national stand, visitors learned about Azerbaijan's
history, culture, and book art through newly published valuable
books. The stand also provided information about the country's rich
literary heritage.
Azerbaijan has made a significant impact at the 37th Moscow
International Book Fair, winning 10 diplomas in 9 nominations.
Children's writer Solmaz Amanova won the "Published in the CIS"
nomination and the Grand Prix with her book "Turaj and Magic
Comb".
Other awardees included Sabuhi Ahmadov for his monograph on
Azerbaijani weapons,
Sirus Mirzazade for his photo album on painting and graphics,
and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum for its photo album.
The Moscow International Book Fair brought together over 300
publishers and book distributors from Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus,
Germany, Iran, China, and other countries.
