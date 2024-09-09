Chief Of Ram Temple Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Admitted To ICU

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Sep 9 (IANS) Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (86), President of the Shri Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to the ICU at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow.

The hospital issued a medical bulletin on Monday stating that he is in a critical condition and under continuous monitoring by a team of doctors.

Previously, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had been treated for urinary issues in Gwalior. The 86-year-old spiritual leader travelled to Mathura on August 24 to participate in the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. After that he visited Gwalior to meet devotees, where his condition declined, leading to hospitalisation.

Due to his deteriorating condition, he was transferred to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow.

The Chief Medical Superintendent of Medanta Hospital said that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was admitted on Sunday evening. He is experiencing difficulties with urination and eating, and is currently under the care of Dr Dilip Dubey.

His condition remains critical.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been struggling with health issues since 2019, particularly related to urinary problems and inability to eat. He has been hospitalised at Medanta several times over the past four years.

A prominent figure in Ayodhya, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is the head of the Mani Ram Das Ki Chavani temple and the chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a trust established by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in January 1993 following the demolition of Babri Masjid.

This trust oversees the construction of the Ram temple.

Born on June 11, 1938, in Kerhala village, Mathura, the Mahant has played a significant role in building several important temples in Ayodhya, including the Ramayan Bhavan, Shri Rangnath temple, and Shri Char Dham temple.

His involvement with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement spans several decades.