عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma: Actors Who Became Parents In 2024

Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma: Actors Who Became Parents In 2024


9/9/2024 6:25:58 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 2024 has seen a surge of celebrity couples embracing parenthood, from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Let's delve into the world of these new celebrity parents...

MENAFN09092024007385015968ID1108651544


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search