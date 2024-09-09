President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To Kim Jong Un
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
letter Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the
Democratic People's Republic of Korea Azernews
reports.
"Your Excellency,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my
sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to
your entire people on the occasion of the Day of the Foundation of
the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
I believe that relations between our countries will further
develop, and our cooperation will continue to expand both
bilaterally and in multilateral formats in line with the interests
of our peoples.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and
prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 6 September 2024"
MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108651421
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.