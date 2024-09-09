عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To Kim Jong Un

9/9/2024 6:09:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Azernews reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the Day of the Foundation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

I believe that relations between our countries will further develop, and our cooperation will continue to expand both bilaterally and in multilateral formats in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 September 2024"

AzerNews

