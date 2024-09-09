Russians Injure Three People In Sumy Region, Including Minor
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, Russian troops injured three people, including a teenager, over the past day.
This was reported by Sumy regional Police force on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
It is noted that on September 8, the enemy launched 259 strikes on Sumy region. A total of 45 settlements were shelled with various types of weapons.
"The strikes left three people injured, including a minor. Also, a shop was destroyed, while 19 private households, a school building, a cultural center, an outbuilding, a garage and four cars sustained damage," the report says.
Based on these facts, police investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 "Violation of laws and customs of war" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, on September 8, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Sumy district. Two wounded were reported.
